Andie MacDowell and Daughters Sneak Into Closed Park to Go Hiking

Andie MacDowell showed how low she can go ... for some fresh air and exercise during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Groundhog Day" star and her 2 actress daughters -- Margaret and Rainey Qualley -- must be feeling like they're living the same day over and over again, so they wanted to mix it up Sunday and go for a hike together in L.A.

Problem is ... the gate at the Audubon Center at Debs Park was closed, with signs stating it's shuttered until April 30 due to COVID-19 concerns, so the trio had to bust out some extreme stretching to get in. Looks like Andie and Rainey had a different approach to the task ... but same result.

Stir craziness apparently makes you pretty limber! Andie's little dog was able to sneak in too ... but without any trouble or extra effort.