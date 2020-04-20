MLB's Jedd Gyorko Hits Insane Cornhole Shots In Quarantine, Behind The Back!

Play video content

How's MLB stud Jedd Gyorko passing the time during quarantine??

INSANE CORNHOLE TRICK SHOTS, BABY!!!

The Milwaukee Brewers infielder has been crushing it with the bags while staying safe at home ... and we gotta say, these are some of the most impressive trick shots we've ever seen.

Check out some of the clips of Gyorko's bag game so far ... there's a double cornhole, a behind-the-backer and even a celebratory beer chug as well!!

But, the best shot Jedd's hit during the MLB's postponed play? That came just a few days ago when the 31-year-old holed a ridiculous shot in his West Virginia living room.

Gyorko, standing by the front door, tossed a bag some 20 feet OVER the mezzanine ... and landed it without even hitting the rim.

Yeah, INSANE, RIGHT?!?!

Of course, some called him out for the clips -- wondering how long it took him to actually hit the shots -- but Jedd proved he was the real deal in a Zoom match with ex-Cardinals teammate Kolten Wong last week.

Gyorko crushed the dude in three games ... hitting insane shots there as well -- and then he bodied his good buddy on social media for good measure afterward.

"Thanks @thewongone808 for the entertainment and competition tonight," Gyorko wrote underneath a picture of Wong faceplanting. "I appreciate ya!! Who’s next?"