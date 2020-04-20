Willie Nelson Serenaded By Ziggy Marley During 4/20 Livestream

Play video content

Willie Nelson's spending his 4/20 livestreaming with some famous marijuana icons ... and he just got serenaded by Ziggy Marley!!!

The country music singer is livestreaming a weed-themed variety show -- dubbed "Come and Toke It" -- for 4 hours and 20 minutes ... and so far, it's been a blazing good time, with tons of special guests.

Ziggy hopped on and sang Willie a personalized version of Bob Marley's hit, "One Love," bringing together two famous music families bonded by weed.

Matthew McConaughey dropped in to chop it up with Willie, Beto O'Rourke stopped by for an update on quarantine life, Tommy Chong exchanged jokes and Bill Maher lamented the fact he couldn't smoke a joint with Willie in person because of social distancing.

Willie and co. whipped this thing together to celebrate the unofficial stoner's holiday -- WN is a big smoker himself, in case you hadn't heard -- and the whole idea is bringing people together during quarantine to smoke some ganja, and donate to a good cause in the process.

The funny thing is ... no one is blazing up, at least not on camera.

Any money raised during the livestream will go toward The Last Prisoner Project -- an org dedicated helping inmates who've been convicted of weed-related offenses get released. The crew is also promoting the hashtag #PassLeft during the show ... self-explanatory.

One of the cool highlights of the broadcast will be the moment that some lucky random viewer is chosen to hop on an individual chat with Willie himself, and to wish him a happy birthday. He turns 87 in a little more than a week, so a rando stoner can give him a personal shout-out.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from this, though, is the opportunity to smoke with Willie himself.