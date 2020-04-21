Jon Gruden Drops In On Virtual Univ. Of Tennessee Stats Class, Sucks At Zoom
4/21/2020 6:19 AM PT
Jon Gruden dropped in and surprised an online Univ. of Tennessee stats class this week ... and it was hilarious -- mostly because the guy absolutely sucks at using Zoom!!
The Raiders head coach -- who has an affinity for the Vols (remember #Grumors?) -- surprised a group of students Thursday that included star RB Ty Chandler ... but he didn't exactly pull off the drop-in without a hitch.
As soon as JG busted in the class ... his camera wasn't working and students couldn't see him. Later, the 56-year-old had a hell of a time trying to sign out.
But, hey! In between all of that -- Gruden's visit was cool as hell!!!
Gruden ribbed Chandler (a 2021 NFL Draft prospect), provided messages of encouragement for the young students and even got a "Spider 2 Y Banana" shoutout from the teacher. Good times, right?
As for why this happened ... Chuckie's always had a great relationship with UT -- he once was a grad assistant at the school and his wife was actually a former Vols cheerleader.
Rocky Top and all that ... but better make sure that Zoom is working properly by Thursday's draft, coach!
