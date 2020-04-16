Fraternities Going Digital, Incoming Freshman Can Still Pledge

Exclusive

Frat bros forever, dude!!!

Social distancing and other coronavirus restrictions can't break up college fraternities, which are embracing new hangouts in lieu of house parties.

Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity, which has 106 chapters, is still holding meetings every Sunday night, and frat bros are staying connected using Zoom ... according to the executive director and CEO, Phillip Rodriguez.

While huge frat house ragers are on hold due to the outbreak, Phillip says the Delta Sigma Phi bros are instead turning to virtual game and trivia nights to stay closely knit.

College campuses will remain empty for the rest of the semester, and while a fall return date is still up in the air ... Delta Sigma Phi is still planning to initiate new members, thanks to technology.

The frat says it's created an online portal, similar to Zoom, which connects up to 500 bros -- and it's already using the platform to hold online ceremonies for initiating new members. As for the future -- even if students aren't back on campus in the fall ... DSP is planning to initiate new members online.

The North American Interfraternity Conference has to sign off on that process and tells us virtual recruiting is very plausible.