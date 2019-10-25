Ohio University Rugby Busted for Hazing, Get Naked and Rub Genitals On Car!

Breaking News TMZ Composite

Wanna join the Ohio University club rugby team?!? Great, here's whatcha (allegedly) gotta do.

Slam a "mad dog" handle, run around naked, chug a beer and then "tag a car" with your genitals!!! Still want in?!?

It's all part of an alleged hazing incident at OU, according to newly released documents stemming from a University-wide investigation into several clubs, fraternities, sororities and even the marching band!!!

In short, the school believes it has a problem with aggressive hazing after receiving a ton of complaints, according to student outlet The Post.

TMZ Sports obtained the report that was submitted in October about the OU Men's Rugby Organization:

"A friend contacted me after being forced to drink a 'mad dog' handle, which is liquor then forced to run around naked then chug a beer and tag a car with his genitals.

"This is not the first time I’ve heard of forced drinking within the Rugby team. Or coerced drinking I should say."

The school has taken swift action against the rugby team -- ordering them to "cease and desist" from all organizational activities. In other words, they're suspended from operating.

The allegations against the fraternities are pretty bad too ... one complaint said a fraternity made blindfolded pledges sit in a basement while listening to the same song on repeat for hours.

Another allegation says Delta Tau Delta members forced pledges to carry pieces of fruit on their bodies at all times and if an active member saw them, they could smack the fruit out of their possession.

If they successfully knocked the fruit away, the pledge had to replace the piece with a larger fruit item the next day, progressing up to the size of a watermelon.

As for the marching band ... they allegedly forced new members to muddy up their band jackets and then wear them!!! Some people complained new members were pressured to drink alcohol. The allegations against the band are definitely not the worst.

Still, the Marching 110 was also ordered to cease and desist.

University officials have issued a statement saying the school is "committed to a safe and respectful campus environment that aligns with our institutional values of citizenship, civility, character, community, and commitment."