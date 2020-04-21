Lamar Jackson Says He Changed Truss To Truzz After Legal Threat

Play video content Breaking News

Lamar Jackson is revealing why he decided to take truss and throw some Z's on it -- claiming someone threatened to SUE him over the Ravens' catchphrase!!

TMZ Sports broke the story ... LJ recently filed an application to trademark the term, Truzz, right around the time he got the word tatted across his chest.

Weird move, considering Lamar's Baltimore Ravens teammate, Mark Ingram, had been using the phrase "Big Truss" to reference LJ throughout the 2019 NFL season. Woo Woo!

But, just as we thought, the switch to "Z's" was all about business -- as Lamar explained Tuesday during a video Q&A with fans.

"Someone tried to sue me for Truss," Jackson said ... "So, I changed my S's to Z's."

Lamar claims the person who holds the Truss trademark tried to "make a big deal" out of the situation ... and it was just easier to make the switch to ZZ instead.

Smart!

There's more -- Lamar also shared some major news ... he's officially been selected as the cover athlete for the Madden NFL 21 video game!!!