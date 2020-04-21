'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Looking Healthy After Meth Bust

Exclusive

Shaun Weiss -- famous for playing Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks" -- seems to be pulling out of his downward spiral, as he's looking much healthier than he has since his most recent meth bust.

Check out this pic of Shaun now ... he's no longer frail and disheveled. Instead, he's in great spirits and has apparently gained a lot of weight. He was having breakfast last month with his close friend, Drew Gallagher, when the picture was taken.

It's a good sign for Shaun who finally went to rehab in March after getting out of jail.

As we first reported ... Shaun's friends said they were desperate to get the troubled child star help before it was too late -- he was living on the streets and dealing with a slew of life-threatening problems before January's burglary and meth arrest.

When he got out of jail he checked into the recovery facility, but we're told he was recently transferred to a different one due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Our sources say Shaun was told he was at a higher risk of catching COVID-19 because he has diabetes and the original facility could no longer keep him with its main population. So, his team found the new rehab center.