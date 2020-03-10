'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss to be Released from Jail and Enter Rehab

Exclusive Getty

'Mighty Ducks' goalie Shaun Weiss is inching closer to getting the help he desperately needs ... he'll soon be released from jail and go straight to rehab.

On Tuesday, a judge in Yuba County, CA approved a motion to release the child star from jail ... according to the D.A.'s Office there. Shaun's being released specifically so he can check in to a recovery facility.

We're told he could be released as early as Thursday and will head to a hospital in Orange County where his treatment will begin with one week of detox. The plan is for him to spend 90 days in a SoCal rehab facility.

Our sources say that will be followed by an intensive outpatient/partial aftercare sober-house program before Shaun goes to a sober-living home.

All of this, of course, is expensive treatment and Shaun will not go at it alone. We're told a prominent TV show reached out to Shaun's team and introduced them to the rehab facility, which will sponsor his recovery.

As we first reported ... friends said they were desperate to get the troubled child star help before it's too late. Shaun had been living on the street and dealing with several life-threatening problems before his meth and burglary bust.

The shocking arrest prompted a wave of support ... from friends and even those who didn't know him, like Michael Lohan. As we first reported ... Michael, who is no stranger to rehab, pulled some strings and got a rehab facility in Texas to sponsor Shaun's recovery.