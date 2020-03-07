Post Malone Reassures Fans He's Not High On Drugs

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Post Malone squarely addressed fans who worried he was in a pharmaceutical tailspin ... saying he's clean as a whistle -- never better.

Post performed Friday night at the FedExForum in Memphis and told the crowd he was not using ... no way, no how. In fact, he said he's never felt better.

Fans got super-worried earlier this week after he appeared to fall on stage during a concert and then writhed around on the floor. Post explained last night ... that's not someone who's high -- it's someone who is trying to give his fans an awesome performance and nothing more.