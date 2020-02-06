Post Malone Gets New Face Tattoo

Post Malone found some more real estate on his face to add some fresh ink ... and this tat celebrates one of his biggest albums.

Posty is showing off a new face tattoo of a slightly-bloodied buzz saw, and we're told the singer got the piece Wednesday night following his concert in Kansas City. Check out the pics, it's pretty sick!!!

If the symbol looks familiar, that's because it's from the artwork for PM's "Beerbongs and Bentleys."

Post had a night to remember in KC. As we reported, he raged his face off with the Super Bowl champion Chiefs backstage, and there was an epic dance party and, of course, beer pong!!!

Adam Degross

Hanging with NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce is pretty cool ... and Post also met Paul Rudd!

But, the cherry on top's gotta be that face tat ... a pretty painful cherry though.