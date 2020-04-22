Percy Harvin Gunning For NFL Comeback After 4-Year Layoff, Training W/ Olympian

Breaking News

Rob Gronkowski, Aldon Smith ... now Percy Harvin!?!?

The former-Super Bowl champ and ex-1st-round pick is gunning to become the next surprise NFL un-retirement ... saying he's training with an Olympian for a 2020 comeback!

"I'm ready to return to the NFL," Harvin told ESPN's Josina Anderson. "I thought I was done, but that itch came back. I’ve been training w/a former Olympian. My body is feeling good. Mentally I’m better. My family is good. The timing is right.”

31-year-old Harvin last played in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills in 2016 ... retiring after the season due to severe migraines and other injury issues.

But Harvin, who had also famously retired and unretired just before that year with the Bills, claims he's ready for another run at the league ... possibly even with Tom Brady and Gronk in Tampa.

"I had a dream a while ago when 12 was with the #Patriots, that I would play for Tom Brady," Harvin said. "That was well before the pandemic & he went to the Bucs, my comeback was already in the works."

Harvin added, "But I’m ready for any offense that'll just let me go."

Harvin's agent, Alvin Keels, says he's already fielding calls from teams interested in bringing in the former star WR for workouts this summer.