Aniah Blanchard Murder Suspect Accused Of Jail Attack ... Allegedly Bit Officer

Breaking News

The man suspected of killing the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris is now accused of going ballistic in jail last month ... allegedly attacking and biting officers in a fit of rage.

According to court records obtained by multiple media outlets this week, officials say Ibraheem Yazeed -- who's been charged with capital murder in the death of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard -- acted out after he was being escorted back to his jail cell on March 23.

Officials say 3 corrections officers were handling Yazeed at the Lee County Detention Center in Alabama when he became combative.

Yazeed allegedly refused to enter his cell ... and when one of the officers attempted to tase the 30-year-old, he began swinging and kicking.

When other officers arrived to help subdue Yazeed ... he bit one of them in the leg, according to court docs.

Yazeed has now had a 2nd-degree assault charge added on to his case over the incident.

As we previously reported, Yazeed is accused of kidnapping Blanchard at an Auburn gas station in October and killing her.

Play video content