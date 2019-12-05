Aniah Blanchard Murder Suspect Erupts In Court ... 'Y'all Have No Proof!'

Breaking News

The man accused of abducting and murdering Aniah Blanchard went off in court Wednesday -- telling the judge, "Y'all have no video, no audio of me shooting anyone!"

Ibraheem Yazeed appeared with his attorney in an Alabama courtroom Wednesday to face capital murder charges in the death of Blanchard, step-daughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris. Prosecutors have said they're pursuing the death penalty.

Yazeed was initially charged with 1st-degree kidnapping -- and when he appeared in court for the new, more serious charge ... he was not happy.

"I got rights too," Yazeed told the judge.

"Y'all have no video, no audio of me shooting anyone, that’s why I’m trying to see how y’all going to bind me over on hearsay. But y’all aren’t presenting no evidence."

Officials have video showing Yazeed at the same gas station where Blanchard was last seen before her disappearance.

A witness also claims Yazeed forced Blanchard into her car -- which was later found covered in blood.

Cops believe Yazeed ultimately shot Blanchard to death and then hid her body in a wooded area.

Officials say there is a NEW witness who saw Yazeed with a gun tucked into his shorts while in possession of Blanchar's car.

Officials say the witness claimed Yazeed had admitted to shooting a girl and that the girl had "went for the gun" before he murdered her.

In other words, Aniah fought back.

It seems this new witness -- unnamed in the court doc to protect the person's identity -- was the key to finding Blanchard's body.