Aniah Blanchard's Mom Break's Silence at Vigil, 'She Was My Heart'

Breaking News

Aniah Blanchard's mom was surrounded by friends and family at a vigil in Alabama on Tuesday where she shared memories of the 19-year-old and told the crowd, "She was my heart."

Officials believe Blanchard -- stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris -- was abducted at a Chevron station in Auburn on Oct. 23rd.

Investigators found remains earlier this week that are believed to be Aniah's -- and while officials are still working to confirm, her mother Angela Harris is already starting to mourn.

"Just her laughter and her smile, that’s what I'm going to miss the most," Harris told ABC33 ... "Just her happiness because she made life better for all of us."

"She's never gonna have my grandbabies that I wanted her to have or see her get married."

Aniah's closest friends hugged Angela at the vigil as she told the girls, "She loved y'all so much."

So far, three men have been arrested in connection with Blanchard's abduction -- but Harris says she feels a strong sense of guilt about the whole thing.

“Maybe not even anything I could have done, but I should have prepared her just a little bit better for things she might have come into contact with."

Officials believe Blanchard was forced into a vehicle by Ibraheem Yazeed -- who was seen at the gas station the night of the abduction. Cops tracked him down and arrested him in Florida.

Harris says she hopes other families will learn from this situation to help better protect their children.