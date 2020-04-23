Man Pulls Own Tooth in Quarantine, Dentist Says Don't Try It

DIY dentistry is apparently becoming a thing during coronavirus lockdown ... at least in the United Kingdom, where one man yanked his own chomper out with a pair of pliers!!!

With dentists' offices shuttered due to restrictions brought on by the novel virus, a 33-year-old father in the UK took matters into his own hands when one of his teeth got infected.

Billy Taylor says he couldn't get an emergency dental appointment, so he looked up some dental procedures on YouTube when the pain wouldn't subside. After a quick online tutorial and a couple shots of whiskey, Billy yanked out his infected tooth with pliers.

The process took an hour, but Billy finally got the tooth out of his head ... he says it was "bloody painful" and "hideous" and wouldn't recommend it to anyone unless they know what they're doing.

Dr. Heather Winther joined us Thursday on "TMZ Live" and explained why DIY dentistry is a terrible idea.

The good doc says the biggest danger is not being able to get the entire tooth pulled, which could lead to even more problems and force you into a dental chair regardless. For the record, most statewide quarantines allow for emergency dental appointments, especially when you're dealing with severe pain.