Greg Hardy Wants To Live On Fight Island, Fight Ngannou, Cormier & Miocic

Greg Hardy isn't just down to fight during a global pandemic ... he literally wants to MOVE to "Fight Island" and take on every badass heavyweight from Francis Ngannou to Stipe Miocic.

TMZ Sports talked to the 31-year-old heavyweight ... who tells us his contract to fight at UFC 249 in Florida on May 9 is signed, sealed and delivered.

But, Hardy has bigger plans than just 1 fight against 33-year-old, 6-0 MMA fighter Yorgan De Castro.

"I'm saying it right now Dana, man, listen, if you got [living] quarters," Hardy says ... "If you have quarters, I'll stay on the island, bro. I'm not ashamed to move in. We can fight every couple of weeks, dude."

"With all seriousness. Let's run it."

Hardy says he'll shatter a record he set last year ... when he became the 1st heavyweight fighter to fight 5 times in a calendar year.

And, Greg's not looking to just fight tomato cans ... we asked him for his ideal matchup, and uhhh, he's goin' big game hunting.

"This is my dream scenario" ... Hardy says.

"After this fight, I come back, get this knockout [against De Castro]. Remind everybody who it is. I think the UFC [rankings] starts at top 15. I think we start with 15 and go down the line."

"15 fights later I knock out the guy holding the belt, whoever it is."

The names of some of the guys currently in the top 15?

But, Hardy ain't shook ... "We do it the G. Hardy way. Eliminate everybody 1 by 1, on the island."