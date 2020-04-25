Kobe Bryant Memorabilia Hits Auction Block, Raising Money For Mamba Foundation

An incredible amount of rare Kobe Bryant memorabilia is heading to auction ... and the items will help the late Lakers legend's foundation.

TMZ Sports has learned ... Goldin Auctions has made more than 50 dope pieces from Kobe's 20-year NBA career available in its Spring 2020 catalog ... from signature shoe prototypes to game-worn jerseys, to his 2000 NBA championship ring.

On top of that, there's a score sheet from Kobe's 81-point game signed by the Black Mamba himself, a jersey with Kobe and Vanessa hand-painted, and Bryant's autograph on White House stationery.

The best part?? 5% of the winning bids will go towards Kobe's Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation ... which helps young athletes learn life skills through sports.

We know, 5% doesn't sound like a lot -- but the value of Kobe memorabilia has skyrocketed over the past few months, so there could be A LOT of money raised here.

Vanessa Bryant has kept the Foundation moving in the months since Kobe, Gianna and 7 others perished in that tragic helicopter crash on Jan. 26 ... and the NBA has made a $100k donation to help the cause.

As we previously reported, the sports memorabilia community has flooded with fakes since Kobe's passing ... but Goldin Auctions assures us all of the items in their auction are certified legit.