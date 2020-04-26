Land O'Lakes New Change Sparks Outrage 'Kiss This Butter Buyer's Ass!!!'

Land O'Lakes made a big branding change, and one woman's utter and ridiculous fury at the move has caught the attention of the Internet -- which is churning up joke after joke.

You mighta heard about the company removing the image of a Native American woman holding a box of their butter from the logo and simply having the surrounding lakes and trees instead -- which was seen by some as a progressive step forward and long overdue.

Of course, the pendulum swings both ways ... with many people getting astoundingly pissed about the pivot to "PC culture" -- including one Twitter user who had some choice words.

The lady's tweet -- which has resurfaced and since gone viral -- reads in clear terms, "Land O Lakes can kiss this butter buyer's ass. My family has been a Land O Lakes family since I can remember. No more. I'm fine with the store brand from here on out."

There's even more outrage ... she goes on to say, "Your virtue signaling lost you some good customers who were always willing to pay more for your product. #BuhByeLOL." The lady also included a pic of the old Land O'Lakes butter, as well as a shot of her cart with a TON of the generic store brand stuff which she apparently bought. Okay, jeez ... point made.

Now, Twitter found this and is having a field day ... with many people pointing out that to identify oneself and your brood as a "Land O Lakes family" is interesting in and of itself, but there are even more takes that are coming from this ... including cracks at LOL itself.

my dad really snapped with this whole land o lakes thing pic.twitter.com/GZCZZBXJC1 — leala 🌙 (@leala_lakota) April 25, 2020 @leala_lakota

One user took a screenshot of a text exchange between her and her dad, and her papa said ... "Finally got rid of her. But kept her land." The daughter replied, "omg." That's one way to look at it -- then of course, there's the 'Star Wars' POV too, which is more light-hearted.

Since the Land ‘O Lakes squaw has been deemed racist and removed from their packaging after over 100 years, is this a suitable replacement for their rebranding or no? pic.twitter.com/7hLOpWWrud — Coglione (@Vincito51620429) April 25, 2020 @Vincito51620429

People super-imposed Lando Calrissian onto the logo and turned Land O'Lakes butter into Lando Lakes butter ... slow clap, well done, guys. The rabbit hole goes deeper and deeper on this thing, and we're not gonna walk you through all of it, 'cause it gets pretty weird.