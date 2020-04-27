Floyd Mayweather Is Hurting from Family Deaths, But Pledges COVID-19 Help

Play video content Breaking News

Floyd Mayweather admits he's been "dealing with a lot" lately -- namely the deaths of his uncle and the mother of his children -- but vows to turn his focus on helping people affected by COVID-19.

Both Roger Mayweather (Floyd's uncle) and Josie Harris (who has 3 kids with Floyd) died back in March within days of each other.

58-year-old Roger had been battling health issues. Josie's death was completely unexpected. She was only 40.

"As far as dealing with the loss of the mother of my children, she was a significant other. A great woman, a great person," Floyd said.

And, on Roger ... "Great trainer, my unclear, a father figure."

As we previously reported, Floyd did not have a great relationship with Josie -- he served prison time for attacking her in 2010. She later sued him for more than $20 MILLION claiming he wrongly painted her as an unstable drug user during an interview with Katie Couric.

But, Floyd -- who's made close to $1 BILLION in fight money -- says he's turning his attention to COVID-19 ... promising to help those in need, even if he doesn't make a public spectacle of his donation.

"I'm here to help this world become a better place," Floyd said ... "With everything going on I'm going to continue to do my part."

Floyd says he will NOT be pressured into going public with the amount of his donation -- "I don't have to show the world what I'm doing, I can do something behind closed doors."

Unexpected from a guy whose whole image is throwing around cash, right? Nevertheless, he continues ...

"It's not about the money, and the money that I will be giving up will be to feed the people and help the people that don't have a lot because of this situation."

"I will continue to give back and I will never talk about it. As long as God knows that I'm doing a good deed, that what's important to me."

He ended with this ...