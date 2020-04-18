Floyd Mayweather Bikes Through L.A. W/ Huge Entourage, Social Distancing Foul?

Here's Floyd Mayweather doing a preettttyyyy good job of social distancing on a bike ride Friday ... but we gotta ask -- is it The Best Ever job of it???

Maybe not.

Money and around a dozen members of his entourage rolled through downtown Los Angeles ... and while they seemed to do an OK job of keeping their distance -- it wouldn't exactly make Dr. Fauci happy.

You can see in the pics, only some of the riders -- not including Floyd -- are wearing masks ... while others are awfully close to getting within 6 feet of each other, a big no-no in coronavirus times.

TMZ Sports has learned this isn't a one-time ride either ... we've been told Mayweather and his crew have been on this same ride throughout the week.