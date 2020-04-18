Floyd Mayweather Bikes Through L.A. W/ Huge Entourage ... Social Distancing Foul???
4/18/2020 12:50 AM PT
Here's Floyd Mayweather doing a preettttyyyy good job of social distancing on a bike ride Friday ... but we gotta ask -- is it The Best Ever job of it???
Maybe not.
Money and around a dozen members of his entourage rolled through downtown Los Angeles ... and while they seemed to do an OK job of keeping their distance -- it wouldn't exactly make Dr. Fauci happy.
You can see in the pics, only some of the riders -- not including Floyd -- are wearing masks ... while others are awfully close to getting within 6 feet of each other, a big no-no in coronavirus times.
TMZ Sports has learned this isn't a one-time ride either ... we've been told Mayweather and his crew have been on this same ride throughout the week.
Hey, the legendary boxer's got every right to get his exercise in ... but just like everyone else, he's gotta do it responsibly -- so be safe out there, Floyd!
12 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.