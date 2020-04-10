Floyd Mayweather Gunning To Be The Best Boxing Trainer Ever, TBBTE!

Play video content Breaking News

Floyd Mayweather is taking his talents to the other side of the mitts -- TBE says he's decided to become a boxing trainer ... and he's gunning to be the BEST.

Money sent out a heartfelt message on his new endeavor on Friday ... saying he's been inspired to help others find greatness through the sport in wake of his Uncle Roger's passing.

Of course, Roger was a legendary trainer ... and is credited for turning Floyd into the 50-0 boxing megastar he is today.

Floyd says he's going to use the downtime created by the coronavirus pandemic to help others fall in love with the sport the same way he did.

"In a time where we must distance ourselves from others, it has allowed me to reflect on how I want to make a difference in people lives and help them achieve their goals."

Floyd's first clients?? His oldest son, Koraun, and his nephew, Chris ... who could someday carry on the family legacy.

"It has become a goal of mine to help others reach the best versions of themselves and walk with it in confidence."

Floyd continued ... "I want to do my part on this Earth and allow people to see the potential in themselves so that they can share it with the world."

Floyd makes his ambitions clear -- this isn't just a hobby ... he wants to go down as a legendary boxing trainer, just like his uncle.

"But I promise you, I will be one of the best trainers in the world."

Floyd's entire explanation is powerful ... and you can read it below.