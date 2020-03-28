Oscar De La Hoya to Mayweather, Let's Work Together to Fight COVID-19

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Oscar De La Hoya says it's time to bury the hatchet with Floyd Mayweather -- at least for now -- so they can team up and raise money to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Yo, THIS IS A BIG DEAL -- THESE GUYS HATE EACH OTHER!!!

You don't have to search too hard to find out about the animosity between these two -- there have been some NASTY insults thrown both ways ever since they fought back in the day.

But Oscar -- who just donated $250K to the Adventist Health White Memorial hospital in L.A. -- says it's time to let that go ... so they can focus on helping people.

"Floyd ... I challenge you to a push-up contest and whoever wins you gotta donate more money! Let's do this! Let's help people out."

He also calls out Dana White -- another guy he hasn't exactly been on the best of terms with over the years -- inviting the UFC boss to team up for the sake of the country.

"We have to come together in these tough times."

AND GET THIS ... Oscar even gives props to President Trump for signing the $2.1 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill -- saying he's proud of POTUS for making it happen.