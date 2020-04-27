WCW Legend Rick Steiner 'Super Proud' After Son Signs with Baltimore Ravens

Play video content TMZSports.com

WCW legend Rick Steiner says it's pretty damn cool to watch his son sign with the Baltimore Ravens ... telling TMZ Sports the pro wrestling community is already rallying around him with advice!!

Bronson Rechsteiner was a star fullback at Kennesaw State (averaged 8 yards per carry!) and just signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

Rick says he couldn't be more proud of his son -- saying it's another huge moment for his famous family!

"I watched him grow up. I watched the sweat and time and effort he puts into what he does and everything he does," Rick says.

"Just to see him totally succeed going to college, totally succeed with rushing yards and catches and everything else. It's just a super, super proud moment for our dad, for me being his father, to see him do that, see him accomplish that and now, take the phone call, take the next steps to be a professional athlete. Pretty cool, man."

Rick says he's already getting calls from his pro wrestler buddies -- some of whom played in the NFL.

"You got guys like Goldberg, who played in the NFL and all these other guys that were in there. I'm just getting a host of texts and emails congratulating me, proud of my son, proud of his accomplishments. Really makes me feel good, ya know."

Bronson tells us Goldberg -- who played with the Atlanta Falcons in the early '90s -- is already giving him some pointers!

Rechsteiner is a BEAST (just like his dad and uncle) -- in fact, he ripped off 35 reps on the bench press at his pro day, which would have been 3rd best at the NFL Combine.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.