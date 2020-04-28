SF Bay-Area Wet Markets Still Up And Running Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

It's disgusting, inhumane, unsafe and a breeding ground for disease ... yes, another wet market, but this one's not in NYC ... it's in the San Francisco Bay area.

The footage was shot at two different wet/live animal markets -- one in San Fran and another across the Bay in Oakland. Both markets are currently open and fully operational, killing and selling the chickens, rabbits and meat in the same location -- with what seems to be hardly any regulation.

In the clip, you see children walking around and getting very close to the chickens and rabbits CRAMMED in cages. Workers pull the fowl out of the cages for slaughter, and some aren't even wearing gloves. Later in the video, you see severed chicken legs and beaks strewn about the floor ... frankly, it's disgusting and unsanitary.

As we reported ... wet markets are also up and running in New York City, so this is a coast-to-coast issue amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The scene in the Bay Area looks very similar to the one in NYC.

And, of course, the footage is reminiscent of the wet markets in China, where some scientists believe the pandemic started. Sure, some reports suggest bats are at the center of the outbreak, but still ... exposing live animals to people in markets like this is NOT healthy.