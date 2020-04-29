Manny Ramirez Gunning For Baseball Comeback In Taiwan, 'Itching To Get Back'

Breaking News

Could Mannywood reopen in 2020?!!?

Manny Ramirez says that's the goal ... with the MLB legend telling The Taiwan Times he's gunning for a comeback in the Chinese Professional Baseball League!!

"My goal for 2020, is to find a roster spot in the CPBL," Manny says. "I have been itching to get back in the batter’s box and be able to compete again."

It's a stunning revelation ... considering the former Red Sox outfielder is 47 years old and hasn't swung a bat in a professional league since 2013!!

But, Ramirez claims he's been using quarantine times to get back in playing shape while also working on his swing.

"I know if I was given the opportunity to come in an organization as a player-coach," Ramirez says, "it would do great things for the organization and the league."

Man-Ram has experience in the CPBL ... he played for the EDA Rhinos in 2013, and actually crushed it, batting .352 in 49 games, before he ultimately got out of his contract and returned back to the U.S.

Ramirez says he wants to give it another run ... and even claims he's turning down offers from the Atlantic League to get another shot in Taiwan.

"My message to the CPBL clubs would be that I am still confident in my ability to serve as a player-coach and provide positive contributions to any ball club that is willing to have me on their staff/roster," Ramirez said.