U-Haul Rips Funeral Home That Used Trucks to Store Dead Bodies

Exclusive

U-Haul is pissed off at the NYC funeral home that used its trucks to store dozens of dead bodies, and the rental giant says it's cutting off the funeral home ... for good.

Police say the Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Home in Brooklyn rented 4 unrefrigerated U-Haul trucks to store about 50 corpses, and a passerby even called to complain about the awful smell.

Honchos at U-Haul are outraged and tell TMZ, “This is a wrongful, egregious and inhumane use of our equipment."

U-Haul also tells us ... "Our trucks are designed for household moves. Properly caring for the remains of people’s loved ones requires vehicles suited specifically for that purpose. Our trucks absolutely cannot be rented for this reason.”

Funeral homes in New York are being overwhelmed by the massive COVID-19 death toll, but U-Haul says this particular facility will have to look elsewhere for overflow storage.