Madonna Says She Has Antibodies, Plans to 'Breathe in the COVID-19 Air'

Madonna has revealed -- via her "Quarantine Diary" -- that she's tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, and already has a bizarre plan for using them.

The Material Girl's known for posting some eccentric material on her Instagram, but she's kicked things up a notch during lockdown ... the latest being heading outside to "breathe in the COVID-19 air."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Yep, Madge says now that she knows she has the antibodies, she's going out for a drive and rolling down the windows. She included the hashtags #staysafe #staysane with her video post.

It's unclear exactly what M hopes to accomplish by sucking in virus air on her drive, but if she truly has antibodies it means she likely already had the coronavirus. Most scientists agree she should have some COVID-19 immunity, but it's unclear for how long.

Madonna's been doing her part in coronavirus relief efforts -- both by donating a million dollars and joining the REFORM Alliance in sending 100,000 surgical masks to jails and prisons.

She's throwing caution to the wind, though, with her own health.