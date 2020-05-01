Tyron Woodley To Israel Adesanya ... 'Quit Being a Bitch, Let's Fight'

UFC star Tyron Woodley says he's sick of talking -- if Israel Adesanya wants the smoke, "stop being a bitch" and let's scrap.

Tyron and Israel have been going back and forth on social media lately -- but Woodley wants to set the record straight ... he's down to fight, period.

It's actually more respectful than it sounds ... Woodley thinks Israel -- the reigning middleweight champ -- is a dope fighter. He's said so multiple times.

But, Tyron recently said he wants to jump up a weight class from welterweight to middleweight ... which could set up a showdown with Izzy.

Tyron thinks Adesanya took his comments as a threat -- which escalated the trash talk.

Now, Woodley says he senses "a little bitch in the blood" and is basically calling out Izzy.

"If you ever wanna do it, get in touch with me. I'm not hard to find."

There's more ... Tyron also tells us about his immediate fight plans and why he's itching to get back in the Octagon as soon as possible.

Plus, hear why he's saluting Halle Berry!