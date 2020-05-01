Wake Surfer's Awesome Neon Ride in Bioluminescent Waves

Play video content Exclusive Bo Bridges Gallery

Outta the way, glowing dolphins -- surfers are getting in on the action to SoCal's rad, glowing blue waves!!!

Here's some awesome late night video of a wake surfer and his buds enjoying Mother Nature at its finest. The crew headed out Wednesday night, about a mile off shore from Redondo Beach and photographer Bo Bridges captured the neon action.

Bo says it's the best bioluminescence he's seen in about 15 years, and as soon as they headed out you could see why. The water was glowing all around them. The super cool visuals are caused by an annual algae bloom.

There is a bit of a fear factor, though. The surfer went down at one point, which means floating in the pitch dark ocean ... all alone. Well, except for the creatures swimming around that you can now suddenly see glowing.

Think neon "Jaws" -- and that might explain the surfer's reaction at the end of this video.

Tons of surfers -- human and otherwise -- have been riding the bioluminescent waves. Last week, a photog captured a pod of dolphins soaking up the glow.

BTW, Bo chalks up this year's vivid bioluminescence to good timing -- a warm swell of warm coinciding with the algae bloom. He says in the daylight the water actually looks brown and muddy.