Instagrammers Still Flocking for L.A. Sunset Shots Quarantine Be Damned!!!

The coronavirus can unleash a deadly pandemic, but it can't stop thirsty Instagram users from shooting their shot with a gorgeous sunset ... not even close.

Check out these photos TMZ got of a mass exodus Tuesday evening to catch the sunset in the L.A. neighborhood of Playa del Rey. It's on a hilltop overlooking the Pacific Ocean and as you can see, amateur photogs/models are still coming out in droves, despite the stay-at-home order.

It's pretty insane actually ... people were waiting in line in their cars with their hazards -- all just to pull up to the perfect spot, briefly park, hop out and snap their mug in front with a sunset backdrop. It's like a line for a Disneyland ride.

Now, no one's gonna classify this as an "essential" trip out of your home. Yes, it was a gorgeous sunset on Tuesday, but securing likes and follows for the 'Gram seems slightly less important than say ... getting food or even toilet paper.

At any rate, it appears some of these IG warriors were attempting to be safe and courteous -- many were flaunting custom masks. We can't really tell if that was for protection from the virus or just to get social media shine.