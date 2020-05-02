LeRoy Butler Disagrees With Brett Favre, 'Rodgers Ain't Going Anywhere!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Brett Favre is wrong ... Aaron Rodgers WILL spend the rest of his career in Green Bay -- so says Pack legend LeRoy Butler, who tells TMZ Sports the QB won't be bothered by Jordan Love at all!

"Aaron Rodgers ain't going anywhere," Butler says. "And, neither do I want him to go anywhere because as long as No. 12 is getting dressed, the Green Bay Packers have a chance at going to the Super Bowl."

Green Bay shocked the NFL world last week, TRADING UP to draft Love in the first round instead of getting Rodgers some much-needed offensive weapons.

A lot of people close to the 36-year-old QB have insinuated he's upset over the move ... with Favre saying straight up he believes A-Rodge will now look to finish his career in another city.

But, when we spoke to Butler -- who played for Green Bay from 1990-2001 -- about the whole situation ... he had a different take on it all, saying Rodgers will have no problem sharing a QB room with Love!

"If it was me, if I was Aaron Rodgers, one of my favorite rappers is French Montana," Butler says. "He has a song called, 'I Ain't Worried About Nothing.' I'd just play that all day!"

"I ain't worried about nothing! There's nothing to worry about! No. 12 is still the man! He will always be the man!"

As for Rodgers' relationship with Love ... Butler doesn't expect any drama there -- saying he believes Aaron will treat the rookie better than the way Favre did when he came to the Pack in 2005.