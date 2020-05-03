Dunkaroos 5,000-Pack Pre-Order Lasts Just Seconds

Exclusive

Dunkaroos fans got a shot to score a free pack of the popular '90s dipping snack, but it was gone in seconds ... leaving many feeling like dips themselves.

The 5,000 packs of Dunkaroos General Mills is giving away were claimed online in less than a minute Thursday, proving the pre-order promotion was a success.

It may have worked too well, though ... because the lightning-quick giveaway resulted in some Twitter allegations the site had actually crashed, was rigged or simply all a publicity stunt.

GM says that's not the case ... there were simply thousands of people on the site waiting for a chance to get their hands on the first packs of the revitalized '90s snack, and 5,000 spots filled up super fast.

The good news for these frustrated fans -- Dunkaroos will be making a comeback at some 7-Eleven stores starting in late May, and nationwide at more grocery and convenient stores later this summer.

It's unclear if there will be more flavors than the vanilla cookie and vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles Dunkaroos used for the giveaway, but either way ... people want 'em.