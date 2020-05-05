Novak Djokovic Under Fire For Breaking COVID-19 Rules to Play Tennis in Spain

Breaking News

Novak Djokovic ... WHAT ARE YOU DOING?!

The tennis superstar not only broke Spain's social distancing rules on Monday to play tennis -- he posted video of himself doing it!

The 32-year-old posted footage hitting balls back and forth with another man on a clay court in Marbella, Spain.

Usually, not a problem ... but Spain -- which was hit hard by COVID-19 -- has strict stay-at-home rules which specifically forbid tennis!

So, when Novak posted footage Monday showing a rally with another man, people were super upset!

"So happy to play on clay," Djokovic wrote ... "Well, just for a bit with my phone in the hands."

Spain has said athletes are allowed to work out by themselves -- but the back-and-forth exchange with another player appears to violate the policy.

Unclear if officials will take action against Novak. We're making calls.