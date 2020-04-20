Novak Djokovic Is Anti-Vaxxer, Against Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations In Tennis

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic is "opposed to vaccination" -- and says he would have a serious decision to make if he was required to get vaccinated in order to compete again.

"Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn't want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," 32-year-old Djokovic said during a Facebook live chat Sunday with Serbian athletes.

"But, if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision."

He continued, "I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don't know."

"Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet."

Obviously, this is a huge deal -- Djokovic is the #1 ranked men's singles player in the world ... with 17 Grand Slam titles on his resume.

He's won Wimbledon 5 times and has victories at the Australian, French and US Open.

