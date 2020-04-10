Tokyo Olympics CEO Says No Guarantee for 2021 Games, We Need to Find Vaccine!

Breaking News

The CEO of the Tokyo Olympics is keeping it real -- maybe too real -- saying there's a serious possibility the Games will NOT go down in 2021, as scheduled.

Long story short ... Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto says it's impossible to predict where the world will be with the COVID-19 pandemic in July 2021, when the Games were rescheduled to begin.

"I don't think anyone would be able to say if it is going to be possible to get it under control by next July or not," Muto said ... ''We're certainly are not in a position to give you a clear answer."

"We have made the decision to postpone the games by one year. So this means that all we can do is work hard to prepare for the games."

"We sincerely hope that come next year mankind will manage to overcome the coronavirus crisis.''

Muto was asked if there's a Plan B if the rescheduled Games can't go on ... and his response was not super encouraging.

"Rather than think about alternatives plans ... Mankind should bring together all of its technology and wisdom to work hard so they can development treatments, medicines and vaccines.''

Classic deflection -- but no shade, we get it.

Muto was also asked if the 2020 Games had pandemic insurance (like Wimbledon) to cover the costs of the event in case it's ultimately canceled.