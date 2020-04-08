Wimbledon's Pandemic Insurance Policy to Pay Out $141 Million, Reports Say

Breaking News

Best investment ever?!!?!?

The people behind Wimbledon -- the most famous tennis tournament in the world -- will reportedly cash in their decision to buy "pandemic insurance" ... to the tune of $141 MILLION!!

Oh, how much did they pay for the policy you ask? $2 MILLION!

Pretty solid ROI wouldn't you say?

Here's the deal ... the head of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) had mentioned the policy last week -- saying they were "fortunate" to have bought it when they had the chance.

Damn straight.

Plus, according to reports, AELTC has been paying that same rate for the policy for the past 17 years -- totaling $34 million. Still, not bad!!!

Of course, Wimbledon's 2020 event was canceled -- not postponed -- due to the coronavirus pandemic ... and according to Action Network's Darren Rovell, the word "cancelation" is the key.

If Wimbledon was postponed, AELTC wouldn't be able to collect.

No brainer, right?