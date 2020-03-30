Roger Federer Polishes Tennis Skills With Snowy Trick Shot Session

Play video content Breaking News TMZSports.com

Roger Federer won't let a bit of quarantine or snow keep him from being the G.O.A.T ... 'cause the tennis superstar braved the cold for a trick shot sesh ... and it's impressive as hell!!

Of course, the entire sports world is getting antsy with the coronavirus scare preventing athletes from competing ... but some tennis lovers have gotten creative -- remember the people who hung outside their windows to volley a bit earlier this month??

Fed is gettin' in on the action ... posting a vid of his tweeners and behind-the-back shots against his wall while cooped up at home. Turns out, he's pretty talented.

"Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome," Federer tweeted.

Of course, Federer is no stranger to these kinda shots -- he's pulled off the between-the-legs shots in matches ... and he makes it look TOO easy.