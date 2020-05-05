Shawn Porter to Mike Tyson, Run It Back with Evander Holyfield!!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

If Mike Tyson is serious about a comeback -- and wants an exhibition fight -- HOW ABOUT A REMATCH WITH EVANDER HOLYFIELD!!

That's what boxing star Shawn Porter wants to see ... telling TMZ Sports, "To see him in the ring in an exhibition against Holyfield would be amazing."

53-year-old Iron Mike set the boxing world on fire this week after posting new training footage ... and even though the clip is short, he looks as explosive as ever.

"Just to see that small combination that he threw with the velocity he was throwing it at, and again the integrity that came along with it was very special for me," Porter explained.

"His technique looked phenomenal."

Of course, Tyson fought Holyfield twice -- losing by TKO in '96 and losing by DQ for biting off Evander's ear in '97.

But, Tyson says he's a changed man now -- and he's actually become friendly with Holyfield over the years, even joking about the ear.

So, with Evander now doing exhibition fights all over the world ... it's possible they could strike a deal for a 3rd fight -- and Porter says he'd absolutely be down to watch!

There's more ...

32-year-old Porter -- a 2-time welterweight champ -- also tells us how he's staying in shape during the COVID-19 pandemic and why he's still hoping to fight before the end of the year.

"As far as I know, boxing will hopefully be back before the end of the year and I think I want to be one of the first guys to get back in there and do it."