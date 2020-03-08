Evander Holyfield Says Tyson Fury Doesn't Deserve GOAT Talk, Yet

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield wants everyone to PUMP THE BRAKES on calling Tyson Fury the G.O.A.T. ... telling TMZ Sports the dude has a lot more to prove before getting that title.

The Gypsy King has entered the debate after dominating Deontay Wilder last month ... with some folks saying it's time to consider Fury as one of the best heavyweights of all time.

We spoke with The Real Deal -- who's on everyone's list of best heavyweights ever -- about Fury getting consideration for the G.O.A.T. ... and he's not with it.

"That's an opinion," Holyfield tells us. "The thing is, you gotta beat more than one guy. He did beat Klitschko and fell off ... He beat him, but he gotta do a bit more than that, though."

Holyfield ain't saying Fury will NEVER be the G.O.A.T. ... he's just saying the discussion is simply way too premature.

"He definitely got the potential ... He made mistakes just like people do. All people make mistakes. (He) overcame it and when he fought Wilder, he said he was gonna take it to him and he took it to him and he won the fight."