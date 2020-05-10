Granny Gets Mother's Day Balcony Serenade, Other Old Folks Piggyback

The more the merrier is the attitude this trio of grandkids had when their quarantine Mother's Day gift for meemaw brought out other old folks, who wanted some of the love.

Check out this sweet video of a group of young-ins who went to their grandma's living facility and delivered a song and dance for her from outside, while she safely watched from her balcony. Definitely considerate -- especially seeing how seniors are incredibly vulnerable.

Today we went to visit my grandma at her at her independent living facility and 4 other women came out thinking we were there for them. They all loved it. And so did we.❤️ #HappyMothersDay #SomeGoodNews @somegoodnews pic.twitter.com/AmQkRVHVPh — Rebecca Roy (@beccaturner94) May 10, 2020 @beccaturner94

Welp, the "Say Anything" moment evolved into a mini get-together via other residents of the old folks home. At least 2 other women came out onto their balconies as well and enjoyed a little bit of "You Are My Sunshine" for themselves. Mother's Day vultures??? Eh, maybe.

