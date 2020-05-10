Hong Kong Mother's Day Protest Ends with Riot Police Confrontation at Shopping Mall

Hong Kong Protest Riot Cops Go Wild on Mother's Day Crowd

5/10/2020 7:19 AM PT
Breaking News
HOLIDAY CHAOS

Mother's Day was brutal in Hong Kong, after riot police went wild on protesters at a shopping mall ... mercilessly pinning a child on the ground.

It was supposed to be a protest against human rights violations, with organizers calling for independence. They're also demanding the city's leader step down.

A gaggle of cops descended on the mall and broke up the crowd, but it got very intense and very physical. The most shocking image ... a small child held down on the ground with what appears to be significant pressure.

Authorities denied an application for the protest a few days ago, citing concerns over coronavirus.

The city was convulsed by 7 straight months of often-violent protests last year with millions hitting the streets.

Related Articles

26 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later