Hong Kong Mother's Day Protest Ends with Riot Police Confrontation at Shopping Mall
Hong Kong Protest Riot Cops Go Wild on Mother's Day Crowd
5/10/2020 7:19 AM PT
Mother's Day was brutal in Hong Kong, after riot police went wild on protesters at a shopping mall ... mercilessly pinning a child on the ground.
It was supposed to be a protest against human rights violations, with organizers calling for independence. They're also demanding the city's leader step down.
A gaggle of cops descended on the mall and broke up the crowd, but it got very intense and very physical. The most shocking image ... a small child held down on the ground with what appears to be significant pressure.
Authorities denied an application for the protest a few days ago, citing concerns over coronavirus.
The city was convulsed by 7 straight months of often-violent protests last year with millions hitting the streets.
26 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.