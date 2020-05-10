Social Distancing Violated at Naples Beaches and on Airlines

The Mayor of Naples is a helluva lot better at closing beaches when she sees a problem than the mayor in "Jaws" was -- people were flocking to the sand again ... and she shut it all down in less than 24 hours.

The Florida city put an emergency order into effect very early Sunday morning -- right at 12:01 AM -- decreeing all beaches and beach amenities be off-limits immediately after photos surfaced the day before showing that their citizenry wasn't obeying new guidelines.

A little context ... Naples' beaches shut down en masse back on March 23, and on April 30 ... the city reopened them with limitations in place that people were supposed to follow to stay safe -- such as proper social distancing, no crowds larger than 10 people, etc.

Obviously, those rules went right out the window in the week and change that they welcomed back beachgoers. Now, the City Council's gonna meet this week to discuss further steps -- but at the moment, it's no waves and sand for anybody. Periodt!!!

Ironically enough ... while social distancing continues to be an issue on the ground by choice, it's also a huge problem in the air too -- only with a twist, by force this time.

Check out this photo of a United Airlines flight that a UCSF scientist captured and posted online, showing just about every row packed to capacity -- including middle seats -- which flies in the face of United's own updated policy on booking guests in light of coronavirus.