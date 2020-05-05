Neon Waves Attract Huge Crowds Despite California Beach Closures

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Sorry, Gavin Newsom ... try valiantly as you have, but it seems there's no way you can stop people from flocking to the Pacific to catch a glimpse of those bioluminescent waves ... beach closures be damned!!!

Check out the scene this weekend at Toes Beach in the L.A. neighborhood, Playa del Rey ... there's a caravan of cars stretching around the block and large groups of people descending on the sand ... all just to see the glowing blue ocean.

It's pretty insane actually ... people were waiting in line in their cars just to snag a parking spot, hop out and trudge over the dunes to see the neon action caused by an annual algae bloom.

Patrick Coyne/Newport Coastal Adventure

As you know ... L.A. County beaches remain closed due to the raging pandemic, but people are having a hard time staying away and following orders because of the beautiful show put on each night by Ma Nature.

The beach was crammed with hundreds of people, and while most were social distancing, some were mowing over the caution tape set up to keep people off the sand.

The neighborhood was packed with families, couples, photographers and the like ... and the crowds were reminiscent of July 4, only instead of fireworks in the nearby marina, people wanna see the bioluminescence.

Bo Bridges Gallery

Cali's also under a shelter-in-place order ... so no one's gonna classify this as an "essential" trip out of the house. Sure, neon waves are amazing, but it seems slightly less pressing than say ... finding toilet paper or getting food.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... no one called the cops on the crowds, but if they did, police would respond and educate folks about social distancing.