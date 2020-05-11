Ahmaud Arbery's Autopsy Report Reveals 3 Wounds from Shotgun

Exclusive

Ahmaud Arbery died from 2 shotgun wounds, and suffered a third, during the struggle with Travis McMichael.

The Glynn County Coroner conducted the autopsy back on Feb. 24 -- the day after Ahmaud's death -- and found 25-year-old Ahmaud died from 2 close-range shotgun blasts in his chest, and x-rays showed 2 separate groups of buckshot pellets.

It also said he had a graze wound on his right wrist. In the video leaked last week ... you can clearly hear 3 shots fired during the confrontation. The autopsy confirms Ahmaud was hit by all 3.

The coroner, Edmund Donoghue, noted cause of death was "multiple shotgun wounds" ... and described the manner of death as "homicide."

Tests also showed Ahmaud had no alcohol or drugs in his system.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations' report, dated April 1, includes a description of what Ahmaud had on during the fatal shooting. He was wearing a white t-shirt, tan cargo shorts, gray athletic shoes and 2 tan bandanas ... all of which were bloodstained.

