Carole & Howard Baskin Get Their Own Trading Card, No Mention of Don

Exclusive

Carole Baskin is on a whole new level of pop culture success ... one even Joe Exotic hasn't gotten his paws on yet -- good old-fashioned trading cards!!!

The 'Tiger King' star -- as well as her loyal (and living) husband, Howard -- now have their mugs plastered across official Leaf collectible trading cards ... and they're certainly dressed for the occasion. CB and HB's cover pic has them rocking matching big cat costumes.

Now, while Carole's been reluctant to give interviews, and seems to have beef with how Netflix portrayed her -- namely, suggesting she possibly had something to do with the disappearance of her first hubby, Don -- she's actually cool with this merch rolling out.

Leaf says this is a mutual partnership with the Baskins -- and you can tell everyone involved is on the same page from their description on the card. Not coincidentally, we think, there is NO mention whatsoever of Don.

The card says, "Howard and Carole Baskin are leading big cats rights advocates. The couple operates Big Cat Rescue near Tampa, Florida. The debate over exotic animals in private zoos hit a fever pitch with the 2020 Netflix documentary, Tiger King."

It goes on to note the huge ratings it pulled, and how it launched the Baskins into the limelight. They also take a dig at Joe, writing ... "'Joe Exotic' was sentenced to 22 years in 2019, when convicted of 17 federal charges including 'murder for hire' targeting Carole Baskin."