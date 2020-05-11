Donald Trump Signed Baseballs Explode In Value ... Haters Buying Too!!!

Exclusive

Love him or hate him, Donald Trump is killing it when it comes to the autograph market -- with the value of DT signed baseballs more than doubling in price since he took office.

Authentic Trump signed baseballs are selling in the $2,000 to $3,000 price range ... a huge jump from the $1,000 price point most memorabilia shops were getting for DT balls when he moved into the White House in 2017.

In fact, Steiner Sports -- one of the biggest sports autograph dealers in the country -- is asking $2,663.99 for an authentic Trump signature on an MLB baseball.

TMZ Sports spoke with Ken Goldin, who runs Goldin Auctions -- another major player in the sports collectibles market -- who says Trump memorabilia is still in super-high demand, despite the criticism he's received in office.

"The more he's in the news, the more demand there is," Goldin tells us.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Goldin recently sold a copy of the Trump impeachment documents with Donald's signature for a cool $81,000 ... and says the buyer was NOT a Trump fan.

Goldin says some of the biggest Trump collectors are actually Trump haters!

"People who even are not fans of his probably would say, 'Hey, I'd like to have a signature baseball, this is kind of unique."