NBA's Udonis Haslem Says He Would've Fought Michael Jordan If Called A Bitch

Michael Jordan's motivational name-calling wouldn't have worked with Udonis Haslem -- the Miami Heat star says he would've straight FOUGHT Jordan if he was ever called a "bitch."

"If I’m one of them people Mike talking to like that, I might put hands on Mike," Haslem said Tuesday during an IG Live with Richard Jefferson.

"And I love Mike to death. Mike the greatest of all time. But you can’t call me the b-word and the h-word."

"Nah, all right Mike. We gonna have to square off."

Of course, MJ let the expletives fly in an attempt to motivate his Chicago Bulls teammates in the '90s ... which was showcased in the most recent episodes of ESPN's "The Last Dance."

One of the targets of MJ's trash talk was ex-Bulls teammate Scott Burrell -- but when we spoke with SB this week, he said he's not mad about it at all!

"I loved it! I loved the way he pushed me, I loved the way he motivated me," Burrell said.

"I think Michael had different techniques maybe some people didn't think were great leadership qualities."

One person who did fight back -- Steve Kerr -- who famously punched MJ in the chest during a heated practice, only to get socked right back in his eye.

MJ later said he felt bad about beating up "the littlest guy on the f*cking court."

Haslem, on the other hand, is not a small guy -- he's 6'8", 235 pounds.