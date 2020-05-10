Michael Jordan Signed $15k Check To Donald Trump's Casino Up For Auction

Exclusive

Michael Jordan's personal check -- signed by His Airness -- made out to Donald Trump's Indiana casino during the '97-'98 NBA season ... just hit the auction block.

The one-of-a-kind check is dated "Feb. 16, 1998" ... and is made out to "TRUMP INDIANA, INC." -- Trump's now-closed riverboat casino in Gary, Indiana -- for 15,000 bucks.

MJ's very recognizable autograph is on the checks signature line ... above the font "JORDAN, MICHAEL J"

Michael's Bulls squad didn't have a game on February 16. They just came off a 99-90 win over the Pistons the night before ... and were set to play the Pacers in Chi-town the following night, February 17.

Did Jordan's gambling affect his play against the Pacers? Nope. Chicago won, and Jordan dropped 27 points on Reggie Miller's team.

MJ's love of gambling is well-documented and was prominently discussed on the "Last Dance" docuseries ... when Michael famously traveled from NYC to Atlantic City during the 1993 Eastern Conference Finals series against the Knicks.

So, yeah, Michael liked the casino ... A LOT.

Goldin Auctions -- who are currently auctioning the check -- believe this is the first time an MJ check made to a casino has become available on the open market.

With Jordan's current resurgence in the news, MJ memorabilia is on fire. Last week, a rookie card from 1986 sold for $96k.