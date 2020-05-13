UFC's Marvin Vettori In Explosive Hotel Confrontation After Opponent Pulls Out

After Opponent Pulls Out of Fight

UFC fighter Marvin Vettori tried to fight his scheduled opponent Karl Roberson in a hotel lobby ... hours after Roberson pulled out of their scheduled bout due to weight cut issues.

AND MAN, VETTORI IS FUMING!!

Vettori vs. Roberson was supposed to be on the main card for the "UFC on ESPN+ 29" event Wednesday night in Jacksonville.

But, according to the UFC, Roberson experienced "medical issues unrelated to COVID-19 after his weight cut" and was subsequently pulled from the fight.

Well, Vettori wasn't happy -- he's been training for months -- and when he saw Roberson in the hotel where the fighters are staying, he exploded.

"Let's f*cking fight," Vettori screamed across the lobby ... "If you're a fighter then f*cking fight!"

Vettori's crew grabbed him and escorted him away from Roberson.